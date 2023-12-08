Strong weekend cold front will bring rain and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather continues for one more day here in Central Alabama thanks to high pressure off to our east keeping things quiet. Skies will feature more cloud cover though, as moisture levels increase. Highs will be in the middle 60s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms Saturday will give way to widespread rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes our next rain-producing weathermaker just in time for the weekend. As moisture levels continue to increase tonight there could be some scattered showers at random across the region.

Additional scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible from tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening. It will not rain all day Saturday, and not everyone will get wet. Our forecast continues to advertise a 50% chance of rain overall.

Total rain from this weekend's system will amount to about 1" in most places. (WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will be mostly cloudy and a little breezy. Temperatures will be quite mild in the lower 70s thanks to the southerly breeze. The highest coverage of wet weather this weekend will be Saturday night through lunchtime Sunday as a strong cold front surges across Alabama.

The front will interact with warm and moist conditions, in addition to a good deal of wind energy. The result will be blustery winds from late tomorrow through sunset Sunday, in addition to a chance of strong thunderstorms between roughly 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

A few strong to severe storms capable of wind damage are possible Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

As is the case with many systems we see this time of year, this is not going to be a “huge” severe weather event in Alabama. That is made evident in the latest Storm Prediction Outlook, which places most of the state in a level 1-of-5 risk of severe weather.

The main risk should be strong to damaging wind gusts, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Most of us will see rain, some thunder and lightning, and breezy winds this weekend. That’s about it.

Frosty mornings are likely again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind this system will be a much colder air mass. Strong cold air advection will send Sunday morning’s temperatures in the 60s down into the 40s by late in the afternoon. Pair those falling temps with a stiff northerly wind and it’s going to be cold!

Highs will stay down in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday before rising to near 60 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be cold next week with 30s likely Sunday night through at least Tuesday night. Each of those nights could feature frost, with Sunday and Monday night likely being freezes.

A messy weekend will give way to colder and dry conditions next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Next week will be dry along with the chilly temperatures. Skies will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday. More clouds push in for Wednesday and hang around on Thursday. Still, absolutely no rain is in the forecast next week.

