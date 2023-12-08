Three officers fired, one officer suspended in connection to Steve Perkins shooting death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling held a press conference to provide updates on the determination hearings for the officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

In the press conference, Bowling announced that effective immediately, three of the officers involved will be terminated while the fourth officer will be suspended. The officer who was suspended will not be paid.

Bowling continued by saying that the officers’ names will not be released and they will have the option to appeal his decision. If the officers do decide to appeal, their names, charges and other details will become public as part of a potential personnel board appeals hearing.

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion released the following statement nearly two hours after the press conference:

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home in the early hours of Sept. 29 by Decatur Police Department Officers after an altercation with a tow truck driver.

A month after the shooting, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion completed a predetermination hearing where he found that the officers involved had violated policy.

Pinion’s findings then went to Bowling’s desk for him to decide on what the punishment would be for the officers.

Before Bowling’s decision, the officer who fired his weapon was on paid administrative leave. The two officers who were on duty at the time of the shooting and the involved supervisor were placed on administrative assignments.

On Monday, many protestors and Perkins’ family expected to hear the results of at least one of the hearings during the city council meeting.

Instead, they were faced with disappointment as city council president Jacob Ladner informed them that they would not be discussing the hearings and that Bowling would not be present.

The following day Bowling sent out a statement saying that the results of the hearing would be released by the end of the week.

