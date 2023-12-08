Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James returned to full-contact basketball practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest in July, paving the way for the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to make his college debut with Southern California.

“He’s excited,” USC coach Andy Enfield said after practice.

James did not speak with reporters. Last week, the 19-year-old was cleared by his doctors, and the Trojans had been waiting for their medical staff to give James the go-ahead to join them for full-contact practice.

The Trojans (5-3) host Long Beach State on Sunday.

“It’ll be a determination how he feels personally and our doctors and trainers and our strength coach, but all indication is he feels great and he looks good,” Enfield said.

James would come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction in his debut, Enfield said.

“We’re expecting him to help us right away because he’s a very good player,” Enfield said, “but at the same time we have the expectation that he’ll get better as time goes on.”

The elder James has said he would attend his son’s first game regardless of whether the Lakers were playing the same day. They are off Sunday.

The younger James has been working out individually, doing cardio, weight training and some shooting in recent weeks. He often joined his teammates on the bench during games as the season got underway.

“We’re happy with his progress,” Enfield said. “He has to get his timing back and get in game shape, but I thought today was a good first day.”

James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. He suffered cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

“The fact that he’ll be able to play three-fourths of the basketball season is incredible,” Enfield said.

He was a McDonald’s All-American, just like his father. The 6-foot-3 guard played at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles and chose to stay close to home in picking USC.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

Latest News

Mexican law enforcement visits Montgomery
Mexican law enforcement visits Montgomery
Council on Substance Abuse marks 50th anniversary
Council on Substance Abuse marks 50th anniversary
Voter registration kiosks installed at Montgomery libraries
Voter registration kiosks installed at Montgomery libraries
Alabama leaders react to Republican presidential debate
Alabama leaders react to Republican presidential debate
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe