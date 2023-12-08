Advertise
Voter registration kiosks installed at Montgomery libraries

Voter registration kiosks have been installed at Montgomery city and county libraries.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Registering to vote in Montgomery county just got easier.

Voter registration kiosks have now been installed at all 10 of the city-county public libraries, designed to make the registration process easy and accessible.

Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love III says these kiosks will help make voting as accessible as possible for those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to register.

“For those who can’t make it to the Board of Registrars or that’s don’t have access to broadband or that don’t have a cell phone that they can go and do it through the mobile app. Now they can go to any city-county library here in Montgomery County and register to vote,” said Love.

The kiosks can also be found at each of the county’s colleges, universities, and high schools.

