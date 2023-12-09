Advertise
Christmas parade marches through downtown Montgomery

The 2023 Montgomery Christmas parade marched through downtown on Dec. 8.
The 2023 Montgomery Christmas parade marched through downtown on Dec. 8.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s annual Christmas parade hit the streets Friday night.

For over an hour, floats, trailers, marching bands and other organizations marched through downtown. Even Santa Claus made an appearance.

You can watch the entire parade here:

