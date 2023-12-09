Advertise
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development

File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Bama Slam, a Coffee County recreation and entertainment development, has closed due to unspecified legal issues, though there are allegations that it amassed nearly $2 million in unpaid debts.

“It’s with sadness that I’m going to tell you all…Bama Slam is closed permanently,” developer Ronnie Gilley said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Bama Slam employees—he did not reveal the number---were terminated.

In his post, Gilley did not reveal the reason for the shutdown.

“My attorneys still have me somewhat on standdown,” he said.

A lawsuit filed by Metropolitan Financial on July 6 seeks over $1.8 million from New Phoenix, an LLC with the same New Brockton address as Bama Slam.

A motion filed on December 4 indicated that the two sides were working toward a resolution after Metropolitan requested a judgment from Coffee County Circuit Judge Shannon Clark against New Phoenix, which appears to be the same company as Bama Slam.

Dothan attorney Jordan S. Davis, who represents Bama Slam and New Phoenix, said he could not comment on the matter as of Saturday afternoon.

News4 was unable to reach Metropolitan attorneys.

In his post, Gilley said Bama Slam’s closing shattered his longtime vision for a larger Coffee County entertainment venue and hopes for a retirement community.

Multiple sources said he was in talks with a major entertainment company.

Another of Gilley’s developments encountered legal issues.

In 2010, state agents shut down Country Crossing, a multimillion-dollar casino and entertainment development near Dothan, claiming he thrived on illegal slot machines.

He pleaded guilty to bribing state lawmakers to obtain pro-gambling votes and served a federal prison sentence from which authorities released him in 2016.

Gilley left a little wiggle room in his post that Bama Slam could reopen.

He promised to contact season pass holders.

