TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Fyffe has won the 2A state title over Reeltown 43-24.

It was Reeltown’s only loss of the season.

Fyffe wins the 2A state title 43-24 over Reeltown. Hats off to the Rebels on an incredible season, 13-1. First 13 win season since 2019-2020. @wsfa12news @ReelRebelsFB — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) December 8, 2023

