Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sex trafficking investigation in Montgomery leads to 15 arrests

Leon Johnson
Leon Johnson(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-agency sex trafficking investigation has lead to the arrests of 15 people, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.

The operation is a joint effort between the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Marshals Service, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department.

The first arrest in the operation was Leon Johnson on Thursday on multiple charges, including attempted human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, and traveling to meet a child for sex. Court documents state that Johnson, 50, of Montgomery, did knowingly solicit a minor to engage in sexual servitude as well as knowingly traveling within the state of Alabama in an attempt to engage in sexual servitude with a minor. Additionally, court records say that Johnson did knowingly communicate on an electronic device with someone he believed to be a child for sexual servitude.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Since then, 14 more people have been arrested and charged in this case.

The 15 individuals charged are as follows:

  • Leon Johnson, 50
  • Malik Hazama, 36
  • Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28
  • Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32
  • Jalen Miller, 22
  • Anthony Allen, 22
  • Jordan Addison Dukes, 30
  • James Earl Ellis, III 28
  • Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56
  • Quentin Lamar Jones, 26
  • Johnny Lee Timmons, 29
  • Flanzy Lee Harris, 43
  • Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21
  • Jarvis Frost, 25
  • Charity Devontay Wright, 24

“The Sheriff’s Office takes sexual related crimes seriously,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson, “and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue individuals who prey on our children and jeopardize the safety of our community.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Further details cannot be released at this time.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham will hold a press conference on Monday to provide more details on the investigation.

Note: Additional mugshots will be added to this story shortly.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in Elmore County wreck
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
Jon Sumrall
Jon Sumrall to leave Troy for AAC job
A grand jury indicted Tiffany Fields, alleging she stole hydrocodone from a Montgomery-area...
Former director accused of stealing pills from Montgomery-area nursing home

Latest News

The suspect in an overnight standoff has been arrested, but not before he and two others,...
Suspect, officer among 3 shot in Montgomery standoff
Prattville hosts Christmas parade
Prattville hosts Christmas parade
Multiple reports of mail theft have prompted an investigation into the Winton Blount Post Office
USPS investigating stolen mail reports at Montgomery post office
The 2023 Montgomery Christmas parade marched through downtown on Dec. 8.
Christmas parade marches through downtown Montgomery