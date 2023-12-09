Suspect, officer among 3 shot in Montgomery standoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an overnight standoff has been arrested, but not before he and two others, including a police officer, were shot, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The suspect and two victims each suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Major Saba Coleman confirmed, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The incident started around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the area of South Panama Street near Poplar Street on a report that a person was armed with a gun and shots had been fired.

Responding officers encountered the unidentified suspect in the area of Poplar Street and Ann Street, Coleman said, at which time he fired on an officer, who returned fire. Coleman said the suspect then shot a man in a robbery attempt and, as more units arrived, he then began shooting at them, hitting one of the officers.

MPD units chased the suspect on foot to a local business in the 1100 block of Ann Street, Coleman said, where he barricaded himself inside the building.

Coleman said MPD quickly deployed more resources to the area and established control of the scene, adding that there was no imminent danger to the surrounding businesses.

The barricaded suspect was ultimately taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of his wound. Charges are pending.

Coleman said MPD has turned over the case to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.