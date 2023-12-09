USPS investigating stolen mail reports at Montgomery post office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is conducting multiple investigations at the Winton Blount post office in Montgomery after multiple reports of mail theft.

Ed Bertarelli is one of the regular customers at the post office. He said he has dealt with two instances of theft after dropping off mail for his insurance company.

The first instance surprised him when he discovered that the gift cards he attempted to mail off on July 3 were never delivered to the intended recipient.

“July Fourth is obviously a holiday. There is no mail delivery. Well, the gift cards were activated and spent on July the third,” Bertarelli said.

The second incident happened in November when Bertarelli sent a check of $183,000 to an address in Des Moines, Iowa. Bertarelli said he noticed the package was not instantly scanned while he was in the post office and didn’t show signs of tracking the day after he sent it, which prompted him to contact the office of inspector general.

“They did a sweep of the plant there on Winton Blount Boulevard. Could find nothing. Nothing. He called and he was like ‘Man, we’ve looked everywhere. Can’t find it,’”he said.

Bertarelli said he is concerned that “no one cares” about living up to “what the postal service stands for.”

A United States Inspection Services released a statement to WSFA 12 News saying:

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is aware of these mail theft issues and currently has multiple active investigations into the mail thefts occurring out of the Winton Blount Post Office.

“Postal Inspectors rely on the reports by customers to identify any items taken from the mail. If you are a victim of mail theft, you should report it to your local police AND to the Postal Inspection Service by calling our hotline at 877-876-2455 or visiting our website at www.USPIS.gov/report. If you are a witness to mail theft or have knowledge of mail theft-related activity, Postal Inspectors ask that you provide your tips by calling our hotline, 877-876-2455, or visiting our website, www.USPIS.gov.

“Every day, the US Postal Service safely delivers mail to more than 150 million addresses; mail that includes checks, money orders, credit cards, and merchandise. While the U.S. Mail remains one of the most secure means to transmit such items, unfortunately, these items are also attractive to thieves.

“Every mailbox, from an apartment panel to a blue USPS collection box, has strong security measures in place to protect the contents. However, thieves will use a variety of methods and tools to attempt to bypass these security measures. Mail theft most often occurs in the overnight hours when there are fewer people around to witness it. If you notice anyone hanging around a blue collection box in the evening/early morning hours, call the local police immediately, then report it to Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

“While mail theft does occur, there are steps postal customers can take to minimize becoming a victim. Don’t let incoming mail sit in your mailbox. Postal Inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as promptly as possible. Customers can deposit their outgoing mail into the mail slot inside the lobby of their local post office or into an official blue USPS collection box. If they use the USPS collection box, they should ensure they drop off their mail BEFORE the last collection time, which is displayed on the box. The longer your mail sits in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft.

“Mail theft is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and substantial fines.”

Bertarelli recommends anyone who is sending packages or money in the mail should make sure they receive a tracking number before they leave the post office to monitor it.

