Covington County shooting kills one, injures another

FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead and another injured after a Saturday night shooting in Covington County.

The sheriff’s office responded to Andalusia Health where two men had been admitted with gunshot wounds.

19-year-old- Cameraon Franklin was transported to a hospital in Pensacola, where he succumbed to his injuries, per Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. The other victim, whose identity has not been released, is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Ahmad Jzikelle Elliot-Warmack has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently being held with no bond.

A second suspect, Emmett Sigers, is wanted for murder and attempted murder.

Sigers is wanted for murder and attempted murder.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information, call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 334-427-4911.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

According to Sheriff Turman, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

