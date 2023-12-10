Advertise
Injured Montgomery firefighter returns to work

Firefighter Adarius Wesley returned to work on Sunday.
Firefighter Adarius Wesley returned to work on Sunday.(Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An injured Montgomery firefighter returned to work on Sunday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced.

Firefighter Adarius Wesley was injured in a deadly house fire on Gilmer Avenue in May. He spent seven months recovering from his injuries.

Firefighter Wesley was greeted as he walked back into Fire Station 12, which Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says is like Wesley’s second home.

Firefighter Adarius Wesley returned to work on Sunday.
Firefighter Adarius Wesley returned to work on Sunday.(Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

Fire Chief Miford Jordan called Firefighter Wesley Sunday morning and welcomed him back to work with a positive message.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed commends the firefighters who courageously went in to rescue the victims who were trapped in that house on the night of May 14.

Fellow injured firefighters Capt. Donald Crenshaw and Firefighter Deandre Hartman have returned home to Montgomery. They were both hospitalized for weeks at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Reed and the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department are awaiting their return to the job.

