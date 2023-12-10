Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Michael Dewayne Thomas
Michael Dewayne Thomas(Monroe County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is urgently searching for a man who is suspected in a woman’s murder and who is considered armed and dangerous.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright on Sunday urged the community to be on the lookout 47-year-old Michael Dewayne Thomas.

Thomas is wanted in connection with the death of Kimberly Niccol Kidd, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-4716 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
2 capital murder suspects among 6 fugitives arrested in Selma operation

Latest News

Steve Perkins
Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt announces filing of federal civil rights lawsuit
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
The U.S. Air Force Band "Airmen of Note" is returning to the Davis Theatre in Montgomery to...
Airmen of Note return for Glenn Miller concert
Jack Ingram Motors is hosting its Santa Paws Food and Supply Drive to benefit the Montgomery...
Santa Paws Food and Supply Drive to benefit Montgomery Humane Society