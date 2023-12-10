Some leftover showers and windy today, then it’s quiet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The severe risk has come and gone here in Alabama. There were a number of warnings across the state Saturday into Saturday night, including a few in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.

Parts of Barbour, Dale, Henry, and Lee counties were under a Tornado Warning at one point. It’s possible a brief tornado touchdown or two occurred, and we will pass along any new information we learn as it becomes available.

Showers are possible today, then it's mostly dry throughout the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Now it’s just some leftover rain showers and drizzly activity through this afternoon, mainly along and east of I-65. It’ll also be breezy today with wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 20-30 mph at times.

Skies will stay cloudy through the afternoon before clouds quickly clear out. As fresh cold air pours into the state from the north we will have no problem falling down into the lower 30s tonight.

Frost is not expected to be widespread tonight because the winds will remain just high enough around 5 to 10 mph to discourage its formation. Some frost will be possible in areas sheltered from the winds.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and chilly as highs only reach the lower 50s. It’s right back down into the lower 30s tomorrow night under mostly clear skies. Frost is likely for most everyone early Tuesday morning.

High temps will be near or just below normal all week. (WSFA 12 News)

Some more clouds will be around Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Even more clouds are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy. Truthfully, it looks more towards the mostly cloudy side of the spectrum each of those three days.

Temperatures won’t vary much this week as highs head for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s Tuesday night, the lower 40s Wednesday night, the upper 30s Thursday night, and the lower 40s again Friday night.

Models are not in great agreement with our next potential round of rain next weekend. So we will cap rain chances for Saturday and Sunday at 40% for now. Once better agreement is established between the models we may be able to raise those chances -- or lower them!

Temperatures will come up into the 60s next weekend despite the chance of rain. And even if it does end up raining, there are absolutely no signs of severe weather or flooding!

