Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged

The investigation began when officers responded to Sedona Lane and found the 17-year-old girl unresponsive.
Minh Nguyen
Minh Nguyen(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he murdered his former girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter, who police said appeared to have been beaten.

Investigators charged 54-year-old Minh Nguyen, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

The investigation began when officers responded to Sedona Lane on Saturday and found the girl unresponsive after what Hall said appeared to be a physical altercation.

The victim died at a Dothan Hospital, and her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics to determine the cause of death.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said he is awaiting to reveal the woman’s name because she had no identification in her possession when she died.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
Monday news conference set after 15 arrests in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, officer among 3 shot in Montgomery standoff
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
WSFA First Alert
First Alert: Tracking strong storms tonight into early Sunday
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
2 capital murder suspects among 6 fugitives arrested in Selma operation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, officer among 3 shot in Montgomery standoff
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
Callaway Resort and Gardens in Georgia has become an attraction for many in our area and their...
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens
A 19-year-old south Alabama man has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase.
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville