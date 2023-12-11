1 injured in Marbury house fire

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is recovering after a weekend house fire in Marbury.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Marbury Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home engulfed in flames. Firefighters deployed two hose lines and quickly got the fire under control.

Marbury VFD was assisted by the Pine Level Fire Department, White City VFD, Pentecost VFD, Old Kingston VFD, the Autauga Co. Rescue Squad, and Haynes Ambulance.

One person, who was inside the home, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.