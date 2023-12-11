Advertise
AAA Alabama preparing travel packages for Alabama fans

#4 Alabama will play #1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 1, 2024
AAA Alabama is offering travel packages to #4 Alabama's semifinal game against #1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s victory over Georgia for the SEC Championship solidified some football fans’ plans for New Year’s Day - they’re going to California to see the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama fans have been there before in more ways that one and, when it comes to watching Alabama play in the College Football Playoff with a chance to win a national championship, many will gladly pay what it takes to be there.

While Atlanta was a short drive for many Tide fans to get to the SEC Championship, most fans attending Alabama’s next game will have to catch a flight to get there.

Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) scores a touchdown against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz...
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) scores a touchdown against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says they are offering travel packages for Alabama fans. They include three- and four-night options that come with travel, hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, and more.

Ingram admits fans will have to decide if their money is better spent going to the Rose Bowl, saving it for the National Championship Game in Houston, or trying to do both.

“A lot of people prefer to go to the National Championship Game and save their money and go to that,” Ingram said. “Or maybe they can drive to Houston. They don’t have to drive and they’re a little more familiar with that area and where to stay and things like that. But then other people say, ‘What if they don’t get that far? I’ve never been to Los Angeles. I’ve never been to a game in the Rose Bowl.’ So this is a unique experience on its own.”

The University of Alabama football team celebrates against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
The University of Alabama football team celebrates against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

After defeating top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama was selected fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings above undefeated ACC Champion Florida State. Nick Saban has the chance to be the first coach ever to defeat two different No. 1 teams in back-to-back games in the same season when Alabama faces Michigan in Pasadena in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

