Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s is now officially open.

The inaugural location is just outside of Chicago in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The fast-food chain announced CosMc’s menu items just this week.

The menu does not include McDonald’s hamburgers or fries, but instead focuses on drinks and snacks, rivaling menus of places like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel...
CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades. CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.

However, there are just a couple of familiar McDonald’s items on the menu. McFlurries and Egg McMuffin sandwiches will be served all day.

McDonald’s has not yet revealed the locations for more CosMc’s, but revealed the pilot program is planned for 10 cities across the United States.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
Monday news conference set after 15 arrests in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, officer among 3 shot in Montgomery standoff
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
WSFA First Alert
First Alert: Tracking strong storms tonight into early Sunday
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted
A man returns to his seat during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7,...
Biden is hosting a Hanukkah ceremony at the White House as fears mount about rising antisemitism
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
Biden announces 3 decommissioned Philadelphia fire companies are reopening with federal funds
This provided image shows Kate Cox, a woman who was being prevented from getting an abortion...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder