Cool and dry weather has moved in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will be in control this week, which will keep things quiet and relatively cool. Today will be the coldest day of the week as highs only reach the lower and middle 50s despite sunny skies.

Sunshine and chilly temperatures will be with us today. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s right back down into the lower 30s tonight under mostly clear skies. Frost is likely for most everyone early tomorrow morning. So I’d recommend adding at least 5 minutes to your morning routine tomorrow.

Some high clouds will be around tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. More clouds are expected Wednesday and Thursday with skies likely feature more clouds than sun. Friday will then feature more of a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather continuing.

Temperatures won’t vary much this week as highs head for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees each afternoon Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s tomorrow night, the lower 40s Wednesday night, the upper 30s Thursday night, and the lower 40s again Friday night.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but some rain is possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Models are not in great agreement with our next potential round of rain this weekend. The setup is looking complex and dynamic with how exactly things will come together over the Deep South.

As a result, we will cap rain chances for Saturday and Sunday at 30-40% for now. Once better agreement is established between the models we may be able to raise those chances -- or lower them.

A dry workweek will give way to a chance for rain this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s both afternoons this weekend despite the extra cloud cover and chance of rain. And even if it does end up raining, there are absolutely no signs of severe weather or flooding this time around.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.