Family of Jawan Dallas announces plan to file federal lawsuit in his death

Since then, the family has been pushing for answers surrounding his death
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Jawan Dallas plans to file a federal lawsuit in his death. The 36-year-old died back in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a struggle. Since then, the family has been pushing for answers surrounding his death.

Dallas’ death sparked outrage and protests across the community for more transparency. Last month, a Mobile County Grand Jury found that officers were not criminally liable for his death.

The 36-year-old died in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a struggle.

Mobile County grand jury determines officers not criminally liable for death of Jawan Dallas

Jawan Dallas family holds community meeting after viewing body camera footage

According to District Attorney Keith Blackwood Dallas’ death was caused by underlying health issues and drug use. The family has viewed the body camera footage of that struggle, saying that Dallas repeatedly called for help and said he could not breathe.

