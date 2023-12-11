Advertise
Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder

Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.(Inyo County Search and Rescue)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (TMX/Gray News) -- A hiker whose legs were trapped under a massive boulder in California’s Inyo Mountains last week was freed after several hours thanks to a daring nighttime rescue mission, officials said.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a trapped and injured hiker on the afternoon of Dec. 5, and a search and rescue team was dispatched with assistance from a California Highway Patrol Central Division Air Operations helicopter.

The hiker was located below Santa Rita Flat near Independence, according to Inyo County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers were dropped at the scene by helicopter, while a team of seven other rescuers worked to reach the location in vehicles, and didn’t arrive until after dark.

Rescuers found the hiker “in great pain,” pinned on a steep hillside beneath the boulder, estimated to weigh between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds.

Rescuers used “a system of ropes, pulleys, and leverage” to shift the boulder enough to free the hiker.

“Due to the seriousness of the hiker’s injuries and the difficulty of the terrain, it was decided to extricate the hiker despite the darkness using a helicopter from US Naval Air Station Lemoore,” Inyo County Search and Rescue said in a statement. “No suitable helicopter landing zones were near the location, so a US Navy medic rappelled from the helicopter to the scene.”

The injured hiker and medic were hoisted to the helicopter and flown to Fresno after midnight.

Inyo County Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer and unpaid professional non-profit service, said the mission came with challenges including “steep, loose rocky terrain; using limited resources to move a large boulder; managing a severely injured patient for several hours while awaiting the helicopter extrication; assisting in a nighttime helicopter hoist; all in chilly December darkness.”

