Math coach helping students succeed at Butler County school

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The students at W.O. Parmer Elementary School already know Staci Watson. The educator has more than 30 years of experience. But this year she’s stepping into a new role as the elementary school’s math coach.

The Alabama Numeracy Act made its way through the state Capitol to classrooms with a focus on improving math scores statewide. One of the immediate changes was putting math coaches in the majority of Alabama’s elementary schools. Teachers, like Watson, became experts to help other teachers.

“One of the requirements in the numeracy act for there to be instructional math coaches,” Watson said, “And eventually, there will be one in every school in the state.”

In her new role, Watson stops by classrooms and works alongside teachers, guides administrators and makes sure everyone has the best curriculums and materials they need to succeed.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research, try to spend a good bit of time in the classrooms, working, helping the teachers out,” she said. “I’ve been supporting them and working with the students.”

One teacher, Randi Harrell, said she loves Watson visit her second grade class.

“She’s always up to date on all the techniques and tactics,” Harrell said.

“I like working on second grade because they take the ACAP,” Watson said. “But it’s also important to work with kindergarten so that we can get the foundation built.”

The ACAP, or the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, is a statewide test administered in the spring to test students’ skills. When the Alabama Numeracy Act passed, students were struggling in math, according to national standards.

With teachers like Watson in place coaching teachers and supporting students, lawmakers and administrators are confident that they can all work to turn those scores and numbers around. Watson is too.

“Obviously I’m a first-year math coach, but I love it,” she said. “I love working with teachers. I love this community.”

