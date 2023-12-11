Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Chambers County are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, this is a multi-fatality crash.

Officials say the accident happened on December 11 at approximately 6:26 a.m. near exit 77 in Alabama. Traffic is being re-routed off I-85 SB near exit 6.

Troup County officials say traffic cannot get back on the interstate until they get to Exit 77 in Alabama. This also means Exit 2 is closed.

They say the best route to take would be Highway 29. They expect lanes to open around 12 p.m. CST.

Troopers with ALEA are investigating the crash.

multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County(WTVM)
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County(WTVM)
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County(WTVM)
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County(WTVM)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
WSFA First Alert
First Alert: Tracking strong storms tonight into early Sunday
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

One person is recovering after a weekend house fire in Marbury.
1 injured in Marbury house fire
(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
A mailbox knocked down from severe weather on December 10 in East Alabama.
‘I prayed and asked God; not again’: EF-0 tornado in Beauregard takes same path as 2019
The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
2 capital murder suspects among 6 fugitives arrested in Selma operation