Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Daryl Albert spoke Monday afternoon about the weekend standoff that left a police officer and two others, including the suspect, with gunshot wounds.

Albert identified the officer as Jonathan Cooper, 25, whom he said was a four-year veteran of the police department assigned to the patrol division. Cooper suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was treated at an area hospital and later released, though he’s still under a doctor’s care, the chief said.

The chief shared a special thank you to “Major Douglass” with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was on the scene “within moments” and who applied a tourniquet to the officer’s wound.

“His speedy action really did good in terms of causing less injuries to the officer, in terms of blood loss and things like that,” the chief said.

Albert declined to identify the second victim, though he said that person also suffered a non-life-threatening injury to an extremity.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, which took over the investigation, has identified the suspect as 23-year-old Montgomery resident Devonta Fuller.

The incident started around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the area of South Panama Street near Poplar Street on a report that a person was armed with a gun and shots had been fired.

Responding officers encountered Fuller in the area of Poplar Street and Ann Street, according to MPD Major Saba Coleman, at which time he fired on an officer, who returned fire. Coleman said the suspect then shot a man in a robbery attempt and, as more units arrived, he then began shooting at them, hitting one of the officers.

MPD units chased the suspect on foot to a local business in the 1100 block of Ann Street, Coleman said, where he barricaded himself inside the building.

Coleman said MPD quickly deployed more resources to the area and established control of the scene, adding that there was no imminent danger to the surrounding businesses.

Fuller was ultimately taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Robbery First Degree.

Coleman said MPD turned over the case to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

