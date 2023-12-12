ALEA advises parents to discuss road safety with teen drivers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been less than a week since five teens were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Elmore County. One of those inside was killed. That victim was just 14-years old.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say crashes involving teenagers are not a problem in the state but can happen just because of their age.

“Oftentimes inexperience leads to issues when you’re operating a motor vehicle,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

Burkett says he can’t speak directly to the crash, but says there are ways to keep your young driver safe.

The most important is by having a conversation with them before they get behind the wheel.

Burkett says to remind your driver they are in charge of not just their lives, but their passengers and those around them.

Make sure they know their way around their vehicle.

“Be open, be ready to present their license, be ready to present their insurance, their registration, and make sure that they’re aware of where those things are in the vehicle,” said Burkett.

