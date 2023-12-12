Cool and dry pattern through at least Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will be in control for the rest of the week, which will keep things quiet and dry with near normal temperatures. Today’s high temperatures will reach the upper 50s with some high clouds streaming across the sky this afternoon.

Additional clouds are expected tomorrow and Thursday with skies likely featuring more clouds than sun. Friday will then feature more sunshine with dry weather continuing for all of Central Alabama.

High clouds will fill the sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures won’t vary much this week as highs head for either side of 60 degrees each afternoon. Overnight lows will be frosty in the 30s tonight before coming up a bit for the rest of the forecast.

Lows will fall into the lower 40s tomorrow night, the upper 30s Thursday night, and the lower 40s again Friday night. So I wouldn’t worry about any more frost development once we get past tonight.

Highs will be near normal for the foreseeable future. (WSFA 12 News)

Models are not in great agreement with our next potential round of rain this weekend. The setup is looking complex and dynamic with how exactly things will come together over the Deep South.

As a result, we will continue capping rain chances for the weekend at 20-40%. Once better agreement is established between the models we will fine tune the exact rain chances. I will say it looks like Saturday has a better chance of being dry at this point.

Rain is possible in Alabama this weekend, but chances are higher elsewhere. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s both afternoons this weekend despite the extra cloud cover and chance of rain. And even if it does end up raining, there are absolutely no signs of severe weather or flooding this time around.

