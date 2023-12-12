Advertise
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral

Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral. (Source: WAVE)
By Sean Baute and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The family of two boys allegedly killed by their mother says they were given the wrong body before the funeral, WAVE reports.

“[Maurice] had his visitation, and we got Jayden’s body instead,” the boys’ aunt Bobbie Baker said.

The Jefferson Counter Coroner’s office told WAVE the boys, 9-year-old Jayden Howard and 6-year-old Maurice Baker Jr., were processed and identified correctly on their end and say the fault lies with Norton Children’s Hospital, which is responsible for labeling and tagging decedents upon their arrival.

Norton Children’s Hospital says they are unaware that this happened and are looking into it.

The boys’ mother, Tiffanie Lucas, is accused of shooting Jayden and Maurice on Nov. 8 inside their Kentucky home.

Police say they went inside a bedroom of the home where a neighbor was trying to provide aid to the boys who were both shot in the head.

Lucas is charged with the murder of her two boys.

Baker claims she called child protective services several times to try and protect her nephews.

She only sees fit one punishment for Lucas.

“For her to be put to death,” Baker said.

Lucas is due back in court in January. She’s set to appear again in March to set a trial date.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

