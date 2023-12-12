First mayor, town council of Pine Level sworn into office

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama’s newest town now officially has its first mayor and council members.

The town of Pine Level, which voted to incorporate back in September, held a historic swearing-in ceremony Monday.

Mayor Zachary Bigley called the opportunity surreal.

“Five years ago, I don’t even think this was a thought in my mind at all, not even about a town,” Bigley said. “It’s an absolute honor.”

His wife, Rachel Bigley, held the Bible while the Autauga County probate judge swore him into office.

The ceremony took place at the Pine Level Community Center before a room full of witnesses. It included not just family and friends, but other local leaders, like the mayor of nearby Prattville.

“It’s good to know that we’re in this together,” Bigley said.

Creating a new town takes time, something Probate Judge Kimberly Kervin knows firsthand. She had to do a lot of research on establishing a brand-new municipality and has watched for the past year as residents made it happen.

“Now we hand over all the election results, everything that we have over to the town of Pine Level, and they will start rolling up their sleeves and getting to work,” Kervin said.

Down the line, the new mayor said he sees the potential for more public parks and businesses, but it will take a team. He is joined by five council members.

Councilman Greg Bixler asks for patience as they get started.

“First thing we need is prayers, for sure, because this is all new to us,” Bixler said.

The first council meeting will likely be held at the Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department, according to the mayor, but could move to the community center as they get more established.

The mayor and the town council will serve a two-year term.

