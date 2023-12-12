Advertise
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

