Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to host 151st annual meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 151st Annual Meeting Tuesday. The Chamber touts this as the year’s largest and most anticipated business event.

This is a time when leaders in the area will closely examine some of the accomplishments over the last year, look back at some of the economic milestones, install a new chairman, and celebrate the Chamber’s 151-year history!

The Chamber plans to focus much of its celebrations around its work to develop new jobs this year and in recent years, as well as record-breaking investment in Montgomery, as it looks ahead to building on that economic momentum for the entire surrounding region. It already has plans in the works for next year to announce more job and investment growth with new and growing businesses.

Big names are on the agenda. The Equal Justice Initiative’s Bryan Stevenson will deliver the keynote address. The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s 151st Annual Meeting starts at noon.

