NWS confirms Sunday EF-0 tornado in Henry, Barbour counties

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service of Birmingham and Tallahassee have confirmed a EF-0 tornado that traveled through Henry and Barbour counties early Sunday morning.

According to the EF scale , EF-0 wind speeds max out at 85 miles per hour.

NWS Tallahassee reported the tornado to have traveled eight miles over 18 minutes, with maximum winds estimated at 75 miles per hour.

Fortunately, zero deaths or injuries have been reported.

