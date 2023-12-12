Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt announces filing of federal civil rights lawsuit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt held a press conference Tuesday morning announcing the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Decatur.

Merritt said the lawsuit is in response to the actions of officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins outside his home following an altercation with a tow truck driver on Sept. 29.

During the press conference, Merritt stated the names of all the defendants in the lawsuit, including the Decatur officers involved.

The lawsuit says the officers are identified as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams and Vance Summers.

Other defendants include the Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Allstar Recovery LLC, Caleb Combs, and Richie Brady.

On Dec. 7 Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced the decision to terminate three officers and suspend one officer involved in the death of Perkins.

Merritt says the lawsuit addresses the concerns related to the Decatur officers and seeks justice for the tragic loss of Perkins.

He said the lawsuit is aimed to provide more transparency surrounding the incident, the grounds for the federal civil rights lawsuit, and the broader implications for police accountability and community safety.

In last week’s press conference, Catrela Perkins, Perkins’ widow, said she thinks all officers involved should have been fired.

“I’m not satisfied,” said Perkins. “There were four officers there, I think they all should have been terminated.”

She said she’s been disappointed with the lack of transparency throughout the entire process.

The officers involved in the death of Perkins still have a few days to file an appeal against Bowling’s decision. The deadline for the officers to appeal is this Thursday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate this case.

