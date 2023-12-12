Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
2 capital murder suspects among 6 fugitives arrested in Selma operation

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with US aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
OnlyFans and sites like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting on OnlyFans. Do they have legal recourse?
Wichita firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Thursday morning.
Woman said she tried to kill bed bugs with a lighter when her apartment caught fire, witness says
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case