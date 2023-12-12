Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
WSFA First Alert
First Alert: Tracking strong storms tonight into early Sunday

Latest News

Julia Crotty's survival survival depends on finding a kidney donor with type O blood.
Wetumka woman needs kidney donation
In a photo provided by LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, left, and LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman...
Rahm is suspended by the PGA Tour. The formality is a boon for Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan
After the shooting, she fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later
Court records: Grandmother broke down locked door, shot grandchild at close range
President Biden joined Philadelphia firefighters to announce federal funding that will reopen...
Grant will allow 3 fire companies to reopen
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say