Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wetumka woman needs kidney donation

Julia Crotty's survival survival depends on finding a kidney donor with type O blood.
Julia Crotty's survival survival depends on finding a kidney donor with type O blood.(Source: Julia and Patrick Crotty)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A women in Wetumpka has just one item on her wish list, and it would be a lifesaving gift.

Julia Crotty was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2020 and has been searching for a kidney donation. Her survival depends on finding a donor with type O blood.

.“I have a small window of opportunity here, and I’m hoping that someone does find it in their heart, and if not me, then somebody else,” Crotty said.

After her diagnosis, Crotty soon needed dialysis.

“I was in denial because I had felt so good and I thought no, that they’ve got to be wrong,” she said.

Her husband, Patrick, did whatever he could to help. He started by creating a makeshift dialysis area in their home. He gives her dialysis four times a week and has saved her life multiple times.

“Without him I wouldn’t be here. And there have been a couple of close calls that I’ve had in that chair where my blood pressure dropped so low that my heart stopped beating,” she said.

But the Crottys don’t have to live this way if someone steps up and donates a kidney with type O blood.

The organ donation organization Legacy of Hope says she’s not alone, and that more than 1,000 Alabamians need a kidney right now.

The Crottys have made shirts and signs and have asked anyone they have come in contact with for help, but with no success.

You can register to be an organ donor by clicking here. You can also learn more about living kidney donations here.

According to Legacy of Hope, one organ donor can save around 100 lives.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
WSFA First Alert
First Alert: Tracking strong storms tonight into early Sunday

Latest News

Officers say it was part of a joint operation that took months of planning.
Montgomery sex trafficking investigation nets 15 arrests
One state lawmaker is working on a bill that would allow for NIL deals for athletes in high...
New Alabama bill seeks to create NIL opportunities for high school athletes
In Greenville, one teacher is looking at the latest trends in education and taking it all in...
Math coach helping students succeed at Butler County school
An Alabama lawmaker wants to give high school student-athletes a chance to earn some money for...
Alabama lawmaker wants high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals