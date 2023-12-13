Advertise
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will once again weigh in on abortion. The nation’s highest court announced Wednesday it will review an appeal on limits to access for a key drug for medication abortions. The drug at the center of the case, mifepristone, is one of two pills necessary to perform medication abortions.

The question at hand, which restrictions apply to the drug. Initially prescribed in person, mifepristone has been accessible through telemedicine and the mail since 2016, drawing pushback from anti-abortion activists.

This case is part of the ongoing fallout from the fall of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022 which gave states the power to restrict or protect reproductive rights. A judge in Texas tried to take mifepristone off shelves completely with a previous ruling, however an appeal protected access to the drug while the case makes its way through the system.

The case is complicated by the fact that the Supreme Court declined to rule on an associated appeal concerning the original approval that mifepristone is safe and effective from two decades ago.

Oral arguments in this case will be heard this term which is already under way. An opinion from the court will likely not come until late spring or early summer in 2024.

