ACA host “Montgomery is Our City” panel to encourage students to get involved in the community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery school is on a mission to get students involved in the community. At Alabama Christian Academy, students are taught the importance of both personal and civic leadership.

“Our students begin to be inspired to get involved with nonprofit agencies, with community agencies, we do a whole lot of service projects,” said Josh Roberts, Associate Head of School at ACA.

Tuesday, students got a unique lesson in servant leadership from a group who has committed their lives to giving back to others. John Ed Mathison, Jay Wolf, and Ken Austin were part of the “Montgomery is Our City” panel moderated by Former Mayor Todd Strange.

The three shared personal experiences, hoping their messages inspire and motivate these youngsters to get involved and be the change they want to see.

“Like any place in America, we have our deficits. Do we complain about the deficits? Do you sit around and whine? Do you flee them? Or do you change them? And so my call is very simple. Be the change that God would have you be the salt in light be a difference maker,” said Jay Wolf.

And school leaders believe their students will continue to develop a sense of pride and excitement about what is going on in their city. As part of the event, each ACA student filled out an action card. Students were able to commit to sending encouragement to city officials, volunteering at a nonprofit, church, or ACA.

“We’d love for our students to see how God has equipped them to make a positive change in our community. They can be elite in terms of the way they make their neighborhoods, their churches, and our entire region stronger,” said Roberts.

