Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Accident on I-85 causing delays

Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident causing delays on I-85(ALGO Traffic)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An accident on I-85 southbound in Montgomery is causing major delays.

An accident involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays on I-85 South and Chantilly Parkway (exit 11).

Travelers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
multiple people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County
Two people killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Chambers County

Latest News

A Texas woman took a creative twist when building a gingerbread house.
Morning Smile: Texas woman creates Buc-ee's themed gingerbread house
Trenholm State Community College opens a student food pantry
Trenholm State Community College food pantry
Trenholm State Community College opens The Councill Food Pantry for students
Last day to mail off packages for guaranteed delivery before Christmas is Dec. 18.
USPS preparing for holiday season mail increase