Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

BBB warns of scams while looking for this season’s hot toys

If you are shopping for a child this holiday season, don't let scammers trick you into accidentally buying a fake or non-existent version of a popular toy.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, there are always a few “must-have” toys on most children’s holiday wish lists.

The hot toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find. The desperation to get them that item they really want can lead us to fall victim to scams.

You can’t find it in a store, so you go online and do a search. You find a site that claims to have that hot toy available. But after you pay for it, the Better Business Bureau says what you get can be a fake or you may never get an item at all.

”We talk about this all the time, you want to look for that secure lock up in the left hand side of the screen when you’re ordering. But the main thing I would tell people is to research the company. Type in the word of that company and see if they have any customer reviews. Only buy from reputable stores and websites,” says Monde Donaldson with the BBB. “And don’t be fooled by extra low prices. Just research, research, research before you buy.”

And it’s not just toys. It’s clothing, electronics, you name it, scammers are looking for an easy way to make a dollar.

Check out the Better Business Bureau’s 12 Scams of Christmas here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident cleared on I-85 that was causing major delays
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville

Latest News

John Wright
Missing Montgomery man found in New York
Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Florida-based fast food chicken chain Huey Magoo’s officially opened Wednesday in Prattville.
Huey Magoo’s opens in Prattville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi