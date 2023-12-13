BBB warns of scams while looking for this season’s hot toys

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, there are always a few “must-have” toys on most children’s holiday wish lists.

The hot toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find. The desperation to get them that item they really want can lead us to fall victim to scams.

You can’t find it in a store, so you go online and do a search. You find a site that claims to have that hot toy available. But after you pay for it, the Better Business Bureau says what you get can be a fake or you may never get an item at all.

”We talk about this all the time, you want to look for that secure lock up in the left hand side of the screen when you’re ordering. But the main thing I would tell people is to research the company. Type in the word of that company and see if they have any customer reviews. Only buy from reputable stores and websites,” says Monde Donaldson with the BBB. “And don’t be fooled by extra low prices. Just research, research, research before you buy.”

And it’s not just toys. It’s clothing, electronics, you name it, scammers are looking for an easy way to make a dollar.

Check out the Better Business Bureau’s 12 Scams of Christmas here.

