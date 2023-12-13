Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the bay during the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show in San...
U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the bay during the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Blue Angels are coming to Montgomery, and their first few heavenly hosts have already touched down at Maxwell Air Force Base.

April 6 - 7, Maxwell Air Force Base will host the Beyond the Horizon air show featuring the famous Blue Angels. Before that can happen, much planning goes into getting the site show-ready.

Lt. Connor O’Donnell and Lt. Col. Brian Vaught are the Blue Angels who visited Montgomery on Wednesday for a site survey and start preparations for the show in spring.

“This is called our winter visit,” said Lt. Col. Vaught, “so basically, we will show up next in April with 65-85 of us. We are kind of the advance party, so we get to show up and get a feel for the airfield.”

“It’s kind of strange to be here in December for a show that’s not ‘till April,” added Lt. O’Donnell, “but the groundwork needs to be laid, and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish today.”

They say they hope to inspire the next generation with the power of naval aviation.

The air show will feature more than just planes. There will also be a STEM expo alongside the airshow, featuring virtual reality devices, STEM activities, and an info center on STEM scholarships, clubs, and camps.

“As a mother of 2 young boys, I know sometimes they just wanna see the airplanes flying, so they can take a break and go in and see the STEM expo,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Hoffman, STEM director for the event.

“Don’t miss this opportunity,” Hoffman concluded.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville
(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation

Latest News

A generic photo of a meteor shower.
The best meteor shower of the year peaks this month
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Appeals court backs ruling that 14-year-old suspected killer be tried as adult
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery DA calls briefing to discuss warrants in 3 cold case homicides
Arguably the best and most anticipated meteor shower of the year will peak tonight!
The year's top meteor shower peaks tonight
The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra and the Montgomery Chorale are coming together for the...
Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert