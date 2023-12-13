Blue Angels coming to Maxwell Air Force Base

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Blue Angels are coming to Montgomery, and their first few heavenly hosts have already touched down at Maxwell Air Force Base.

April 6 - 7, Maxwell Air Force Base will host the Beyond the Horizon air show featuring the famous Blue Angels. Before that can happen, much planning goes into getting the site show-ready.

Lt. Connor O’Donnell and Lt. Col. Brian Vaught are the Blue Angels who visited Montgomery on Wednesday for a site survey and start preparations for the show in spring.

“This is called our winter visit,” said Lt. Col. Vaught, “so basically, we will show up next in April with 65-85 of us. We are kind of the advance party, so we get to show up and get a feel for the airfield.”

“It’s kind of strange to be here in December for a show that’s not ‘till April,” added Lt. O’Donnell, “but the groundwork needs to be laid, and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish today.”

They say they hope to inspire the next generation with the power of naval aviation.

The air show will feature more than just planes. There will also be a STEM expo alongside the airshow, featuring virtual reality devices, STEM activities, and an info center on STEM scholarships, clubs, and camps.

“As a mother of 2 young boys, I know sometimes they just wanna see the airplanes flying, so they can take a break and go in and see the STEM expo,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Hoffman, STEM director for the event.

“Don’t miss this opportunity,” Hoffman concluded.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.