Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins retires after 24 years
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula’s Chief of Police, Steve Watkins, is retiring after 24 years on the force, effective December 31, 2023.

Watkins began his Law Enforcement career in 1994. However, his career with Eufaula began in January of 2000, serving as a Patrol Officer.

In October 2015, Watkins became Chief of Police. Watkins explains his career as adventurous, challenging, exhilarating, and at times tragic.

Watkins gives special thanks to his family, friends, city council, the police department, and the citizens of Eufaula for supporting him throughout the years.

