Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.(KY3)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.

The FDA said the recall was made due to the potential presence of “foreign material” in the cans of soda. It wasn’t made clear what foreign material may be inside the cans.

The impacted Diet Coke products are marked with Lot No. JAN2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028911. The cans have a best by date of January 29, 2024.

The recalled Fanta Orange products are marked with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC code 49000030730. The cans have a best by date of July 29, 2024.

The affected Sprite products are labeled with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC code 49000028928. The cans have a best by date of July 29, 2024.

According to the FDA, 417 cases of Diet Coke were recalled along with 14 cases of Fanta Orange and 1,557 cases of Sprite.

If you have any of the impacted products, do not consume them.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident cleared on I-85 that was causing major delays
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville

Latest News

The desperation to get children that item they really want can lead us to fall victim to scams.
BBB warns of scams while looking for this season’s hot toys
John Wright
Missing Montgomery man found in New York
Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980
Florida-based fast food chicken chain Huey Magoo’s officially opened Wednesday in Prattville.
Huey Magoo’s opens in Prattville