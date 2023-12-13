Advertise
Former JSU football coach Bill Burgess dies

By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Bill Burgess, legendary Jacksonville State football coach, has passed away.

His son, Rick Burgess of the “Rick and Bubba Show”, said on Instagram his dad died early Wednesday morning.

Burgess coached at JSU for 12 seasons.

Bill Burgess was 82.

