High school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue a dog

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes,...
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes, Samuel Johnson Jr.(Valdosta Touchdown Club)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia high school football player was killed while he was trying to rescue an injured dog, authorities say.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was killed on Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta, Georgia. Authorities say he saw an injured dog and was trying to help it when he was hit and killed.

Police say the vehicle that hit Samuel did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police say the vehicle, later determined to be a black Dodge Charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

