Huey Magoo’s opens in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Florida-based fast food chicken chain Huey Magoo’s has officially opened in Prattville.

The restaurant opened its doors Wednesday. It’s located at 1853 Sugar Exchange Parkway.

Huey Magoo’s serves grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

HEY PRATTVILLE, AL! 📣 The Filet Mignon of Chicken® is now available in your city. Join us at our 55th grand opening of Huey Magoo's today.



📍1853 Sugar Exchange, Prattville, AL 36066#HueyMagoos #MagoosNews #PrattvilleAlabama #PrattvilleAL pic.twitter.com/86V1KaIgDw — Huey Magoo's (@HueyMagoos) December 13, 2023

The Prattville location is the chain’s second in the state.

Alabama’s first Huey Magoo’s opened in Montgomery in March 2022.

