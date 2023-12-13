Mild and dry for the rest of the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will be in control for the rest of the week, which will keep things quiet and dry with near normal temperatures. Today’s high temperatures will reach the lower 60s with high clouds in place.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected early tomorrow with more sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach the lower 60s. This is right where high temps should be this time of year.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with dry weather continuing for all of Central Alabama. Temperatures won’t vary much at all as highs head back into the lower 60s.

Wind speeds will pick up Thursday and it'll remain breezy through Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows won’t be as cold going forward with plenty of nights in the 40s. So I wouldn’t worry about any more frost concerns once we get past this morning’s cold start.

Then comes the still uncertain weekend forecast...

Models continue to disagree on how or if a system will impact Alabama’s weather Saturday and Sunday. The setup is rather complex when it comes to how exactly things will come together over the Deep South.

As a result, we are keeping the weekend rain chances at a relatively low 30-40%. Once better model agreement is established in the coming days we will fine tune the rain chances.

The two main long range models still don't agree on the rain chances this weekend, with one much wetter than the other. (WSFA 12 News)

I will say it looks like Saturday has a better chance of being dry. Temperatures will be near or just above 60 degrees both afternoons this weekend despite the extra cloud cover and chance of rain. And even if it does end up raining, there are absolutely no signs of severe weather or flooding this time around.

Our weekend system will also create breezy conditions Thursday through Monday. Wind speeds will generally be 10 to 15 mph with occasional higher gusts likely. The wind will relax by next Tuesday as dry weather returns next week.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.