Montgomery DA calls briefing to discuss warrants in 3 cold case homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is calling a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss developments in three cold case homicide investigations.

WSFA 12 News will carry the multi-agency joint news conference live starting at 2 p.m.

No information on the specific cases is yet available, but Bailey’s office said four arrest warrants have been issued in regards to the three Montgomery cases.

Bailey will be joined by Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, representatives from the United States Marshals Service and members of the Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force.

A CLOSER LOOK Inside Montgomery County's Cold Case Task Force Investigator Antony Shannon keeps a box of files close to his desk. It’s filled with case files, specifically cold cases. He’s tasked with solving them and bringing their families justice.

The task force is a collaboration among the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department.

Supported by the Montgomery County Commission, the task force revisits investigations that have stalled, developing new leads, and ultimately solving cold case murders.

