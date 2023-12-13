MPS staff members say cellphone pouch policy is effective

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New numbers suggest Montgomery Public Schools’ new cellphone pouch policy is keeping students out of trouble and more engaged.

For the past four months, students have had to put their smartphones in Yondr pouches that lock.

Around 60 staff members participated in a survey on the new pouches, and the data was presented before the school board Tuesday.

Over 50% found them “highly effective” and “effective” at keeping students engaged.

54% report seeing teacher instructional time increase.

63% say they have reduced distractions to learning and engagement.

46% report a decrease in negative social media issues.

73% believe the pouches should stay at Montgomery Public Schools.

“I expect these numbers to get even higher. Once they know the rule, then they will follow the rule,” said District 6 school board member Claudia Mitchell.

The principal of Carver High School said he 100% supports the pouches, and the principal of Capital Heights Middle School said he has seen more face-to-face communication.

“The anonymity of social media is taken away. The communication is calmer,” said Capital Heights Principal Aurelio Harrison.

There were concerns raised over how diabetic students who rely on smartphones can check their blood sugar levels when their phone is in a pouch. The principals said staff members, like security guards, have a device that can open the pouches.

Additionally, Fitbits can be used to look at blood sugar levels.

School board members approved the policy in June to help students focus in class. Students in sixth through 12th grades are using them.

