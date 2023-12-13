Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been arrested in connection to a 2022 homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Court records show Travis James Mims, 31, is charged in connection to the May 2022 murder of Michael Cook. The arrest affidavit notes that Mims intentionally shot and killed Cook, a 45-year-old Prattville resident, on the 3500 block of Dalraida Court sometime on the morning or early afternoon of May 6.

According to Major Saba Coleman, Mims was served by MPD homicide investigators on Nov. 18, 2022, while he was already in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Coleman said Mims was transported to Montgomery Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Mims is charged with charged with intentional murder. An investigation is ongoing.

