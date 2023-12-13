Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville man charged in 2022 Montgomery homicide

Travis Mims
Travis Mims(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been arrested in connection to a 2022 homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Court records show Travis James Mims, 31, is charged in connection to the May 2022 murder of Michael Cook. The arrest affidavit notes that Mims intentionally shot and killed Cook, a 45-year-old Prattville resident, on the 3500 block of Dalraida Court sometime on the morning or early afternoon of May 6.

According to Major Saba Coleman, Mims was served by MPD homicide investigators on Nov. 18, 2022, while he was already in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Coleman said Mims was transported to Montgomery Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Mims is charged with charged with intentional murder. An investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident cleared on I-85 that was causing major delays
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
The U.S. Supreme Court will be making a harrowing decision regarding access to a commonly used...
U.S. Supreme Court to decide future of abortion pill access
The desperation to get children that item they really want can lead us to fall victim to scams.
BBB warns of scams while looking for this season’s hot toys
John Wright
Missing Montgomery man found in New York