Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference following a homicide investigation.

According to Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor, in the morning of December 12, they were called to two scenes in Fort Mitchell on Moss Oak Drive and Apache Trail.

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody (Source: WTVM)

Sheriff Taylor says around 8:45 a.m., a 46-year-old man, who lived on Apache Trail, was shot and killed by a 19-year-old who lives nearby on Moss Oak Drive.

“He actually fell on the doorstep of the house, and that’s where we were working on him. But we tried to do CPR. The ambulance got there and tried to do CPR,” Taylor said.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says the victim has been identified as Dwight C. Jones. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

While authorities were on the scene of the murder, they were told the suspect was walking down the street. The 19-year-old, who has been identified as Kahmahli Kenyattah Jones, was located walking in the area near his home and was arrested.

Officials say the victim and suspect were not related - however, the suspect was in a relationship with Jones’ niece, Goldyn Snead. She lived with her uncle at the Apache Trail address.

Officials say the victim has told the suspect not to come to his house in the past because they’ve had arguments and he wanted them separate.

Sheriff also said there were prior reports of domestic violence between the two-including the suspect shooting into Snead’s vehicle a few days before.

“My understanding is that he may have went to jail for some disorderly conduct charge, but she did not want to prosecute the shooting into her vehicle charge from a few days before,” Taylor said.

Kahmahli Jones wanted to see his 2-day-old baby he had with Goldyn Sneed, the victim’s niece, on Tuesday morning, however, Jones and the victim got into a fight in the front yard - that’s when Jones pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities say Jones was dropped off by a friend to the victim’s home and after he shot the victim, he walked home.

Officials believe Jones used a 9mm handgun during the shooting, but have not located the weapon.

Jones is facing murder and shooting into an occupied residence charges.

Jones is being held in the Russell County Jail.

CHECK OUT THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

