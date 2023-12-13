Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Kelis McGhee
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference following a homicide investigation.

According to Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor, in the morning of December 12, they were called to two scenes in Fort Mitchell on Moss Oak Drive and Apache Trail.

Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody(Source: WTVM)

Sheriff Taylor says around 8:45 a.m., a 46-year-old man, who lived on Apache Trail, was shot and killed by a 19-year-old who lives nearby on Moss Oak Drive.

“He actually fell on the doorstep of the house, and that’s where we were working on him. But we tried to do CPR. The ambulance got there and tried to do CPR,” Taylor said.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says the victim has been identified as Dwight C. Jones. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

While authorities were on the scene of the murder, they were told the suspect was walking down the street. The 19-year-old, who has been identified as Kahmahli Kenyattah Jones, was located walking in the area near his home and was arrested.

Officials say the victim and suspect were not related - however, the suspect was in a relationship with Jones’ niece, Goldyn Snead. She lived with her uncle at the Apache Trail address.

Officials say the victim has told the suspect not to come to his house in the past because they’ve had arguments and he wanted them separate.

Sheriff also said there were prior reports of domestic violence between the two-including the suspect shooting into Snead’s vehicle a few days before.

“My understanding is that he may have went to jail for some disorderly conduct charge, but she did not want to prosecute the shooting into her vehicle charge from a few days before,” Taylor said.

Kahmahli Jones wanted to see his 2-day-old baby he had with Goldyn Sneed, the victim’s niece, on Tuesday morning, however, Jones and the victim got into a fight in the front yard - that’s when Jones pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities say Jones was dropped off by a friend to the victim’s home and after he shot the victim, he walked home.

Officials believe Jones used a 9mm handgun during the shooting, but have not located the weapon.

Jones is facing murder and shooting into an occupied residence charges.

Jones is being held in the Russell County Jail.

CHECK OUT THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests
Accident causing delays on I-85
Accident cleared on I-85 that was causing major delays
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
The U.S. Supreme Court will be making a harrowing decision regarding access to a commonly used...
U.S. Supreme Court to decide future of abortion pill access
The desperation to get children that item they really want can lead us to fall victim to scams.
BBB warns of scams while looking for this season’s hot toys
John Wright
Missing Montgomery man found in New York
Four warrants have been signed in regards to three Montgomery cold case homicides. (L-R)...
Task force cracks 3 more Montgomery cold case homicides, 1 dating to 1980